Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.57. 349,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $227.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

