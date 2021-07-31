JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. JOYY posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

YY stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,165. JOYY has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

