JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.69 ($183.17).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR DB1 opened at €140.75 ($165.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.83. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €168.90 ($198.71).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.