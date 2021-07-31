JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 235

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

(BTA.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

