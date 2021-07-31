JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000.

JCPB stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.