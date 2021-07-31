JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $$31.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. JSR has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.