Juan R. Luciano Acquires 16,790 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.