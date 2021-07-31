Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,600 ($86.23). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,600 ($86.23), with a volume of 5,353 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JDG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

