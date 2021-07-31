Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,627 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 2.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,721.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 70.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $13.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.02. The stock had a trading volume of 512,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.13 and a 52 week high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

