KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 429 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $298.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

