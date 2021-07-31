KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Shares of ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $308.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.