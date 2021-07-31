KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

