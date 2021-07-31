KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

NYSE DHR opened at $297.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.87. The company has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

