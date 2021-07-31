KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 257 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.48.

RingCentral stock opened at $267.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.07. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

