KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

