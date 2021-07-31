Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.