Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $173.59 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $173.59 million and $39.37 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00798409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00085723 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 564,100,919 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

