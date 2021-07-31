Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.78 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 865,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,427. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

