Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

