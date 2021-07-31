Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 12,142 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

VTV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. 2,091,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

