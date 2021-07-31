Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.31 billion.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 4,365,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,343. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

