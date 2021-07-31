Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

KDP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,959,000 after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after buying an additional 530,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

