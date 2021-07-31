KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a report released on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

SPOT opened at $228.67 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.