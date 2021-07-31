KeyCorp Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $180.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.