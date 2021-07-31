Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.00.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.