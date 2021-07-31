Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

