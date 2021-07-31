Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB opened at $168.74 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

