Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,272 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

