Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Cormark lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.37.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE K opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.