Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.62. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.