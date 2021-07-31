Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

KEX traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 525,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,195. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

