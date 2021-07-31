Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

