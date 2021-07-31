Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

Shares of KL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,790. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

