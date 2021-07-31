KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.24.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 289,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

