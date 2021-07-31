KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declares Stock Buyback Plan

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.42. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

