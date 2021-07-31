KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $28.73 on Friday, reaching $348.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,545. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

