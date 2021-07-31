Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

