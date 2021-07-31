Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 5%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.01. 124,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 68,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.