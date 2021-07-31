Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.01. 124,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 68,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

