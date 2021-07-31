Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.