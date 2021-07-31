KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in July

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KSRYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KOSÉ has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $30.61. 9,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,329. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

