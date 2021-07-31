KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Down 0.4%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €55.80 ($65.65) and last traded at €55.80 ($65.65). Approximately 2,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($65.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

