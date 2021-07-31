Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KCCFF remained flat at $$0.54 on Friday. 61,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,303. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

