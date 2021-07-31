Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Kyocera updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.840-$2.840 EPS.

Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

