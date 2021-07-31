Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Kyocera updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.840-$2.840 EPS.

Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Earnings History for Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.