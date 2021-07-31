Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report sales of $65.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.58 million and the lowest is $64.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.37. 197,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.