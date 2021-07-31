Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.