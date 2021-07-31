Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of LW traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

