Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Roth Capital

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNDC. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

LNDC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 332,295 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 563.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 108,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

