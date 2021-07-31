Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Landec by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Landec by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

