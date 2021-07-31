Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,508. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

