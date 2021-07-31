Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LSDAF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.82.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
